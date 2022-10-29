Dabang Delhi KC had the momentum in the last few minutes of the match, but an inspiring performance by Bengaluru Bulls’ raider Bharat helped his team register a thrilling 47-43 victory in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 clash at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Saturday.

Bharat notched a whopping 20 points in the exciting match.

Raiders Bharat and Vikash Kandola effected fantastic raids and reduced Delhi to just one player on the mat in the eighth minute. Soon after, the Bulls inflicted an ‘all out’ and took the lead at 12-10.

Defender Mayur Kadam stepped up his game as the Bulls continued to extend their lead. Bharat carried out a ‘super raid’ in the 12th minute to help Bengaluru take a massive lead at 19-11.

The Bulls kept raging on and inflicted another ‘all out’ in the 15th minute to attain a stronghold of the match at 24-14. Bharat kept carrying out raids as the Bulls led at 27-18 at the end of the first half.

Naveen effected a couple of raids and reduced the Bulls to two players on the mat in the opening minutes of the second half. Soon after, the Dabang Delhi KC raced back into the match through an ‘all out’, but the Bulls still held the lead at 28-25.

However, Ashu Malik pulled off an incredible ‘super raid’ in the 29th minute and helped Delhi level the scores at 31-31. Thereafter, the two sides played out a neck and neck contest as they were locked at 37-37 in the 39th minute.

But, moments later, Captain Naveen effected a crucial raid to help his team inflict an ‘all out’ and take the lead at 42-39. However, Bharat pulled off a magnificent raid in the last minute of the match and aided his side to inflict an ‘all out’ to seal a thrilling victory.

