Bengaluru Bulls raced back to form when they defeated the Tamil Thalaivas 45-28 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Wednesday.

Speaking about the aspect the Bulls needed to improve before their last game, the Bengaluru head coach Randhir Singh said, “I felt our defense was weak before our game against Tamil Thalaivas. So, we worked on our defensive skills in the lead up to the game. The defenders and the raiders contributed to our victory in our last game.”

Singh also heaped praise on raider Bharat, who has been one of the key raiders for the Bengaluru side, “Bharat will score 190-200 points this season. He’s definitely on the right track, but we still have a long way to go in this tournament. He will surely score 8-9 points in every game.”

Bengaluru Bulls star raider Vikash Kandola expressed that the team has enjoyed playing in front of their fans in Bengaluru, “It’s been amazing to play in front of the fans. We’ve been able to play so well only because of their support. The fans’ support in the stadium is very important for us.”

The team will look ride on the momentum and keep picking up wins, meanwhile the U Mumba side will be banking on raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan to take them over the line.

The Telugu Titans have not had the best of starts in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 and they will be desperate for a win when they face off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the Jaipur side has been in prime form, registering four victories in a row.

The Haryana Steelers faced a tough 36-38 loss against Dabang Delhi KC in their last game and therefore they will be eager to bounce back in the tournament quickly. However, the Giants showed prime form, when they defeated the UP Yoddhas 51-45.

