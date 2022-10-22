INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Bharat’s inspiring performance helps Bengaluru Bulls stun U Mumba

NewsWire
0
0

U Mumba were in a fantastic position at 24-11 at the end of the first half, but Bengaluru Bulls’ raider Bharat put up a stupendous performance and helped his team register a thrilling 42-32 victory over the Mumbai side in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bharat scored a whopping 16 points in the match, while Vikash Kandola contributed with eight points.

Guman Singh picked up a few raid points and helped his side take a massive lead at 6-1 in the 5th minute. Soon after, the Mumbai side inflicted an All Out and attained a stronghold of the match at 10-3.

U Mumba defenders Rahul Sethpal and Mohit also stepped up their game as their team continued to widen its lead. Guman Singh reduced the Bulls to just one player on the mat in the 13th minute and soon after, Captain Surinder Singh tackled Sachin Narwal to help U Mumba inflict another All Out.

Bengaluru’s Bharat pulled off a few raids, but the team from Mumbai stayed in the lead at 24-11 at the end of the first half.

Bharat effected a SUPER RAID and inflicted an ALL OUT in the opening minutes of the second half to help the Bulls stay in the game. Bharat continued to effect raids as the Bulls reduced the gap between the two sides to 22-25. The tables turned completely after Bengaluru inflicted an All Out in the 31st minute and took the lead at 28-27.

Vikash Kandola also joined the party as the Bulls extended their lead further. The Bengaluru defenders Saurabh Nandal and Aman backed up their raiders and helped their team attain a comfortable lead at 34-30 in the 36th minute.

Moments later, Bharat reduced the U Mumba side to two players before the Bulls inflicted another ALL OUT to seal a comprehensive victory.

20221022-213807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: Minister booked for violating model code

    Falguni Pathak on Neha Kakkar’s ‘Maine Payal Hai’ remake: Wish I...

    Cyclone Tauktae: Two killed as ferocious winds, heavy rain hit Goa...

    CBI team leaves Sisodia’s house, seizes computer, cellphone