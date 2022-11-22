The Tamil Thalaivas put up a clinical performance to defeat U Mumba 34-20 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Captain Sagar led from the front with 8 tackle points, meanwhile, Ajinkya Pawar chipped in with 5 raid points.

The two sides played out a neck and neck contest in the opening minutes and were locked at 2-2 in the 4th minute. However, Narender effected a raid and the Thalaivas tackled Guman Singh in quick succession as the side from Tamil Nadu took the lead at 5-3 in the 8th minute. Moments later, Thalaivas’ raider Ajinkya Pawar caught out Shivansh Thakur and Rinku and helped his team inflict an ALL OUT and attain a stronghold of the match at 10-3. Defenders Mohit and Sahil Gulia carried out tackle points as the Thalaivas kept forging ahead.

However, Jai Bhagwan pulled off a multi-point raid and Mohit tackled Ajinkya Pawar to keep the Mumbai side in the game at 8-14 in the 28th minute. U Mumba had a great chance to inflict an all out when there were only two Thalaivas players on the mat, but Narender effected a raid and the Himanshu pulled off a SUPER TACKLE soon after to help their team hold a comfortable lead at 18-10 at the end of the first half.

Ashish carried out a multi-point raid in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Thalaivas still held a big lead at 20-12 in the 24th minute. Narender pulled off a magnificent raid in the 28th minute as the side from Tamil Nadu attained a ten-point lead at 23-13. The Thalaivas kept raging on and reduced U Mumba to just three members on the mat.

20221122-213002