INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Clinical Dabang Delhi win with ease against Gujarat Giants

NewsWire
0
0

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC were in sublime form as they recorded their second victory at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 after defeating Gujarat Giants 53-33 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Monday. Leading the charge for Delhi were Naveen Kumar and Manjeet, both of whom registered Super 10s.

Delhi and Gujarat were both cautious to start with, and neither team was able to attain a big lead. While Rakesh H.S was running the show for the Giants, captain Naveen Kumar was looking to drive his side on. The defenders were making quite a match of this as the raiders found it tough to pick up the points.

The second part of the first half though saw Naveen rake up a few quick points for Delhi, who got their noses ahead. Soon after, the Delhi defence inflicted an ALL-OUT on the Giants. By the time the first half finished, Rakesh had completed his Super 10 for the Giants, while Naveen and Manjeet were doing most of the heavy lifting for Delhi, who led 21-17 at the break.

The Giants threatened to storm back into the game early in the second half. However, Manjeet & Co. managed a Super Tackle, helping Delhi to extend their lead further. Delhi was running away with the game, and everyone on the team was chipping in with crucial points as Naveen completed his Super 10 as well.

The Giants tried their best to reduce the gap but defending champions Delhi were on fire on the night, leading by 14 points in the 35th minute. Krishan, Ashu Malik, Manjeet and Vishal backed up the brilliant Naveen superbly as Delhi walked off the mat with a huge victory.

20221010-222203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI accuses Mamata of terrorising it; challenges house arrest of Trinamool...

    Now, Mukesh Sahani takes on Tejashwi over ‘fishing’ episode

    Aamir on ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Twitter trend: People feel I don’t...

    8 of 19 missing Assam workers found in Arunachal forest