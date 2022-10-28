What impressed all in the first phase of the Pro Kabaddi League’s Season 9 was the support and love Gujarat Giants received from the fans in Bengaluru. Coach Ram Mehar Singh appreciated the people of Bengaluru, who turned out in big numbers to cheer the team.

“Due to the pandemic, there was no crowd. When the fans are present in the stadium, their cheering helps because it motivates the players. I would like to thank the Bengaluru fans for coming in large numbers and cheering for the team. They have shown us a lot of love and they have supported everyone, not just their team but other teams as well. They love Kabaddi here,” Singh said.

One of the successful coaches in India’s Kabaddi scene, Singh said that regardless of their performance, all coaches are constantly seeking to improve their strategies.

“There’s always room for improvement and no coach is ever satisfied with how their team performed.. So, we want to improve our performance as the season progresses.”

For Ram Mehar Singh and the Gujarat Giants, the Pune leg of the season is of utmost importance as they look to look to secure a berth in the playoffs, which will see the top six teams advance from the first round.

“When the defensive unit and the attacking unit work well in tandem and are in sync, the team does well, and that has been reflected in our performances, especially when we have won. If the team continues to keep eliminating errors, we will keep doing well and picking up the points,” Singh said.

“If the defensive unit is strong, then it will help the team build from there.”

