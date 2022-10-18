Former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their fantastic form as they picked up their fourth successive victory after defeating Bengal Warriors 39-24 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Arjun Deshwal was the star for the Panthers once again, recording another Super 10 in the competition.

While raiders Arjun Deshwal and V. Ajith stood up for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Deepak Hooda and Shrikant Jadhav kept picking up raid points for the Bengal Warriors in the first few minutes of the match. However, the Panthers stepped on the pedal and gained a three-point lead at 10-7 in the 13th minute.

Moments later, Ajith reduced the Warriors to two players on the mat. The Panthers tackled Hooda in the 14th minute to inflict the first All-Out of the match. Soon after, Jaipur caught Maninder Singh and led comfortably at 16-9. The Panthers held an eight-point lead at 20-12 at the end of the first half.

The Warriors showed more urgency in the second half through a raid by Shrikant Jadhav and a tackle by Shubham Shinde, but Deshwal kept effecting raids to ensure that his team keeps extending its lead.

Raider Bhavani Rajput also joined the party as the Panthers attained a massive lead at 25-16. Jaipur Captain Sunil Kumar tackled Jadhav in the 31st minute as the Panthers inflicted another All-Out. Deshwal kept raging on as the Jaipur side eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

