INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Fazel’s 400th tackle point galvanizes Puneri Paltan to victory over Tamil Thalaivas

NewsWire
0
0

Fazel Atrachali fulfilled two promises, one to beat the Tamil Thalaivas and the second to catch Narender out for his 400th tackle point in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League, all in one game as the Puneri Paltan beat the Thalaivas 35-34 in a match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

A complete team performance saw Atrachali get five points, while Aslam Inamdar racked up six for the home team.

Much like the first time these two met in this leg, the Thalaivas were the ones off to a quick start and had rallied into a lead very early. Pune’s raiders by contrast, struggled to make any impact, registering a mere seven points in the first half. The Thalaivas inflicted the first ALL OUT of the game consolidating themselves into a 14-8 lead.

The one silver lining for the Paltan and the home fans came via Fazel Atrachali, who reached a personal milestone in the half. Prior to their first encounter, the Iranian legend, then on 397 points, said he would love to make Narender his 400th tackle point – the first defender to do so in the league. On Wednesday, he got his 400th point, and duly it came on a Narender raid. Despite that though, the Thalaivas went into the break leading 18-12.

That Atrachali milestone galvanized the Paltan defence in the second half, as the home team inched their way back into the game. In a high-octane game of kabaddi, neither team was prepared to give an inch to the other, and neither streaked ahead too far either. Atrachali got his HIGH FIVE with a tackle on Narender again as the Paltan pulled to within four points with five minutes remaining.

20221109-230402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aayush Sharma finds Sushrii Shreya Mishraa a perfect choice for his...

    Man kills wife in Delhi over petty issue

    Cong MP asks Punjab CM to ensure quota to Mazhabi Sikhs,...

    Realtor shot dead in Hyderabad