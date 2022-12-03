The Haryana Steelers have found form just in the nick of time and have become one of the strong contenders for a spot in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 Playoffs. After registering their third consecutive victory on Friday, the Steelers have moved to seventh place with 51 points from 19 games.

Speaking about their 32-26 win over Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers’ head coach Manpreet Singh said, “Nobody can say who will finish at the fourth, fifth and sixth spots until the last match of league stage is played. We have a good chance of qualifying if we play well. The team has shown that it has good talent in our last three matches. They are playing with good coordination.”

Manpreet further added, “Our defense unit played well in the first two matches, but then it lost its way. The players know that they will be out of the competition even if they lose one match, so this situation has inspired them to perform well. Jaideep and Mohit have shown their combination. If the defense unit continues to play in the same manner, then there’s no team that can give competition to our side.”

The head coach also said that Season 9 has been very enjoyable to watch, “This season has been very competitive since a lot of young players have been doing well. And everyone who has been watching this league has been enjoying it as well. Hence, I am very happy that I have made a career in kabaddi. I am very proud that I have played kabaddi and this sport has reached such a big height today.”

The U Mumba side is desperate for a victory after facing two back-to-back losses, but they will be up against an in-form Gujarat Giants on Sunday. While Gujarat will bank on all-rounder Parteek Dahiya, U Mumba will hope for raider Guman Singh to take them over the line.

The Bengaluru Bulls will be hoping to get their campaign back on track after facing a tough 25-45 loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game, but they will be taking on the U.P. Yoddhas, who have recorded four back-to-back victories.

