SPORTS

PKL 9: Feels good to take revenge on Gujarat Giants, says Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh

NewsWire
0
0

Having lost to them in their previous encounter, Bengaluru Bulls head coach Randhir Singh said it felt good to take revenge on the Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here.

The Bengaluru Bulls came back strongly on Friday night to register a comprehensive 45-38 victory over Gujarat Giants.

Speaking about their fourth consecutive victory, Randhir Singh said, “It feels good to take revenge against Gujarat Giants because we lost our last game against them,” he said after the match.

Randhir was ecstatic with the performance of his raider Bharat, who had admirably filled in big shoes of star raider Pawan Sehrawat.

“Before the start of the season, everyone asked me ‘who would fill in Pawan Sehrawat’s shoes?’ I had mentioned raider, Bharat. I had said that he will score 190-200 points this season, otherwise, I’ll leave coaching. And he’s been doing very well,” the Bengaluru coach said.

The head coach also heaped praise on Neeraj Narwal, who has been making vital contributions to the Bengaluru side this season.

“Neeraj Narwal is a unique raider. No raider touches the opponent’s foot for a point apart from him. And he scores tackle points for us as well. So, he’s an all-rounder. He has scored 18 tackle points this season. He is a vital cog in the team.”

The Dabang Delhi K.C. are desperately looking for a victory, but they will face a strong challenge from Haryana Steelers’ raiders Manjeet and Meetu Sharma on Sunday.

The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan will be an absolute treat for the fans as the top two sides in the points table will face off against each other. While the Bulls will bank on raider Bharat, the Pune Captain Fazel Atrachali will lead the charge for his team.

20221119-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toney double helps Brentford stun Manchester City in Premier League

    Post-injury, Federer gears up for first tournament in two months

    Bavuma reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

    Local cricket resumes in Kolkata after Covid-enforced break