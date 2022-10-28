INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Feels great to defeat Dabang Delhi, says Bengal Warriors coach

The Bengal Warriors registered a crucial 35-30 victory over table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last match of the Bengaluru leg on Wednesday.

The Warriors are currently at the fifth place with 4 wins under their belt. Ahead of the start of the Pune leg, Bengal Warriors’ Head Coach K Baskaran said, “It feels great to defeat Dabang Delhi K.C. before the next leg in Pune. We are really happy and our team has gained confidence as well. Our main target has been to play well and play with unity. Naveen has been performing really well, but our defenders were determined to play well against him.”

Baskaran added that the team will continue their rhythm in Pune, “We were successful in raiding and defending departments in our match against Delhi. We will look to continue our rhythm and the understanding we have on the mat in our upcoming matches in Pune.”

Matches on Saturday:

The Dabang Delhi K.C. will look to get back into winning ways when they face off against Bengaluru Bulls in Pune on Saturday. However, they will receive a strong challenge from Bulls’ raider Bharat, who has been in terrific form this season.

The Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants will be desperate for a victory after facing heart-breaking losses in their previous matches. While the Titans will hope for their raider Siddharth Desai to take them over the line, the Giants will be banking on their prime raider – Rakesh.

The last match of the day will be a cracker of a contest as Bengal Warriors and U Mumba are high on confidence after recording comprehensive victories in their previous games. While raider Maninder Singh will lead the charge for the Warriors, raider Guman Singh will hope to make an impact for U Mumba.

