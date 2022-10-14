INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Guman & Ashish's exceptional performances propel U Mumba to a massive victory

NewsWire
0
0

U Mumba registered their second straight victory after defeating Tamil Thalaivas 39-32 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Raiders Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan amassed 30 points between them to hand the Mumbai side a scintillating victory.

Narender chipped in with a few raids as Tamil Thalaivas took the lead at 6-4 in the 7th minute. Guman Singh led the charge for U Mumba through some fantastic raids, but the Thalaivas kept inching ahead. In the 13th minute, the defense unit stepped up for the Tamil Nadu side and further widened their lead at 10-7.

Moments later, Narender pulled off another brilliant raid to reduce U Mumba to three players on the mat. But, soon after, Jai Bhagwan effected a multi-point raid to help the Mumbai side level the scores at 12-12. However, the Thalaivas managed to keep their noses in front at 16-15 at the end of the first half.

Guman Singh pulled off a multi-point raid in the opening minutes of the second half and soon after the U Mumba team inflicted an ALL OUT to take the lead at 20-17. Bhagwan effected two raid points in the 27th minute as the Thalaivas were reduced to three players on the mat.

Moments later, Ashish carried out a fabulous raid as U Mumba inflicted another ALL OUT and took a massive lead at 31-22. Raiders Ashish, Guman and Bhagwan kept picking up points and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory for U Mumba.

