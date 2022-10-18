INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Happy with win but still not satisfied, says Tamil Thalaivas’ coach Udaya Kumar

The Tamil Thalaivas registered their first victory of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 after defeating Patna Pirates 33-32 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Speaking about their victory, Tamil Thalaivas’ head coach J Udaya Kumar said, “This win was quite important for us. We’ve been trying to perform well for a long time. However, I am still not satisfied. We are still repeating mistakes. The players have to learn how to deal with pressure. Hopefully, this win will start a turnaround for us.”

The head coach also expressed that the Thalaivas’ raider Narender is a future star, “Narender has been playing very well. But, I think he should play with more confidence in pressure situations. However, we can see that he’s a future star for sure.”

The Gujarat Giants will be hoping to bounce back after facing their second loss of the season after going down against Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the UP Yoddhas’ star raider Pardeep Narwal showcased top form against Bengaluru Bulls with 14 points in the match.

