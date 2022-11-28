Haryana Steelers will look to build a winning momentum when they take on U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Manpreet Singh’s side are currently placed 10th on the League table with 41 points.

After a win against Patna Pirates in the last game, the Steelers will be keen on picking up another positive result against U Mumba, who are placed seventh in the League. Steelers raider Meetu said that the team is high on confidence at the moment and will aim for excellence in the next match.

“We are really confident going into the match against U Mumba. All the players contributed to our win in the last game and I am sure that if we execute our strategies well, we can pick up a good result against U Mumba as well. Coach Manpreet has given us specific tasks and we will make sure that we do our jobs properly on the mat,” said Meetu.

Mumba raider Ashish has notched up 103 points in 17 matches so far and Meetu stated how the team have plans to stop the opposition raider from hitting the mat running against the Steelers.

Meetu stated, “Ashish has been in top form this season but we have our strategies in place to counter his threat. We are aware of his strengths and weaknesses as we have seen his videos to make plans for the next match. Our defence has been working really hard during the practice sessions to execute those plans against Mumba.”

Apart from Meetu, raider Manjeet has been playing well in the League and both players work in tandem to win matches for the Steelers. Manjeet has picked up 141 points in 17 matches this season and Meetu stated that he is the centre of their strategies in every match.

“We share a great bond and work together to break the opposition’s defence. Mumba have a good defence but we are really confident in our abilities to perform well against any team in the League. I am positive that we will continue it in the next game as well,” Meetu signed off.

