PKL 9: Himanshu Singh steals the show as Tamil Thalaivas register a thrilling victory against Patna Pirates

Tamil Thalaivas were trailing for the most part of the match, but an inspiring performance from raider Himanshu Singh helped them record a come-from-behind 33-32 victory against Patna Pirates here on Monday.

Himanshu scored 11 points, while Narender contributed 9 points to the side from Tamil Nadu.

Narender chipped in with a few raids as the Tamil Thalaivas took the lead at 6-3 in the 9th minute. However, moments later, Rohit Gulia effected a multi-point raid and helped the Pirates level the scores at 6-6. Himanshu pulled off a fabulous raid in the 14th minute as the Thalaivas took the lead at 10-8.

But, the Pirates effected an ALL OUT and snatched the lead at 13-10 in the next minute. Narender kept picking up raid points, but the Pirates kept forging ahead and ended the first half by keeping their noses in front at 17-15.

Gulia continued to showcase top form in the second half as the Pirates widened their lead at 21-16. The Pirates continued to dominate the match as Sachin provided Gulia good company in the raiding department. In the 26th minute, Patna inflicted another ALL OUT and led comfortably at 26-21.

The Thalaivas put up a fight through Himanshu’s raids, but the Pirates managed to stay in the lead. However, Himanshu pulled off an inspiring raid in the 37th minute and levelled the scores at 29-29.

Soon after, the Thalaivas inflicted an ALL OUT and took the lead at 32-30. The side from Tamil Nadu tackled Gulia in the last minute of the match and sealed a thrilling victory.

