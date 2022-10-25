INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: I am looking to cross 1600 points in Kabaddi League, says raider Pardeep Narwal

The U.P. Yoddhas picked up a comprehensive 41-24 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, but the team had more reasons to celebrate as their star raider Pardeep Narwal became the first player to surpass 1400 raid points in the history of the competition.

Speaking after achieving this feat, Narwal said, “In the beginning of my vivo PKL career, I just wanted to get selected in one of the teams. I didn’t know that I would perform so well in the competition. However, I want to keep going and cross 1600 points within this season.”

The U.P. Yoddhas’ Head Coach Jasveer Singh said, “Scoring 1400 points is a huge achievement and he’s been in good rhythm. I expect him to keep playing well in the rest of the tournament. I would like to congratulate Pardeep for achieving the 1400 mark on behalf of the entire team as well.”

Matches on Wednesday:

U Mumba will be looking to bounce back into form after facing a tough 32-42 loss against Bengaluru Bulls in their last match. However, the Gujarat Giants have been in prime form, registering consecutive victories in their last two games.

Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on the Bengal Warriors in the last match of the Bengaluru leg. Both teams will be hoping to get back into winning ways after facing losses in their respective previous matches.

