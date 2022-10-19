INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: It’s important for me to guide the youngsters in our team, says Fazel Atrachali

Puneri Paltan pulled off a dramatic 26-25 victory against Telugu Titans in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Aslam Inamdar needed to effect a raid under immense pressure and he managed to do so in the last second of the match to help his team earn a crucial victory.

Speaking about the match, Puneri Paltan Captain Fazel Atrachali said, “We have a young team so it’s my responsibility to guide the players on the mat. The last five minutes of the match was very tricky for us and I wanted to control every move we were making during that time. Therefore, I kept giving tips to each of my players. If we made one mistake, we could’ve been on the wrong end of the result.”

Atrachali also expressed, “It was a very tough game for us. We made a lot of mistakes, but we won in the end, which is the most important thing. And we are happy to clinch the win and take 5 points. It doesn’t matter who is the star performer in our team as long as Puneri Paltan is winning.”

The Jaipur Pink Panthers on the other hand continued their brilliant form as they defeated Bengal Warriors 39-24 on Tuesday. When asked about their tremendous form, Jaipur Captain Sunil Kumar said, “We’ve been playing quite well in the competition, having won four matches in a row. The Bengal raiders are good at picking up bonus points so we devised a strategy to make it difficult for them to pick up bonus points against us.”

