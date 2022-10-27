Puneri Paltan head coach B.C Ramesh is excited about playing in front of home fans as the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 makes its way to the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi here on Friday.

After three weeks of high-octane kabaddi action in Bengaluru, the kabaddi fans in Pune will be treated to a Triple Panga on Friday as Tamil Thalaivas take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers face off against the home team Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates up against U.P. Yoddhas on the opening day of the Pune leg.

“We will get support from our home fans in Pune. It was very important to set our combinations in Bengaluru and we’ve been able to do that. All players are backing each other on the mat and everyone is thinking in the right way,” Ramesh said about the Pune leg of PKL Season 9, which will continue till November 16.

The Puneri Paltan have been performing brilliantly in the competition so far. They have registered four back-to-back victories and are currently in fourth place in the standings.

When asked about their performance, Puneri Paltan captain Fazel Atrachali expressed, “This season has been interesting for me because I have been a part of four back-to-back wins for the first time after a few seasons. I am very happy with our performance. All teams need players like Mohammad Nabibakhsh because he can cover for anybody in the team.”

The kabaddi fans in Bengaluru welcomed the Pro Kabaddi League with open arms as they had the opportunity of watching their favourite stars in the stadium after a gap of three years. The kabaddi lovers created an electrifying atmosphere at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and the players were also spurred on by the support as they went on to dazzle one and all with their magnificent skills, the PKL informed in a release on Thursday.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. has emerged as the best team in the Bengaluru leg. They have recorded five victories and are at the top of the table with 27 points, meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are in the second position with 26 points.

Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi K.C.) is currently holding the Green Sleeve as he has amassed the most raid points (91) so far, while Girish Maruti Ernak (Bengal Warriors), who has scored the most tackle points (29) so far, is the current holder of the Orange Sleeve.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune from October 28 to November 16, 2022, after which, the competition will move to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The tournament will be organized in Hyderabad until December 10.

