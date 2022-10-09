INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Maninder, Deepak lead Bengal Warriors to a big win over Telugu Titans

NewsWire
0
0

Maninder Singh and Deepak Hooda were on fire as they helped the Bengal Warriors put in a strong performance against the Telugu Titans, defeating them 45-25 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 match at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, here on Saturday.

The Warriors, who never looked out of control, picked up their first points this season.

The experienced Telugu Titans were off the blocks quickly against the Bengal Warriors led by Maninder Singh, who however fought back and wiped out the three-point early lead, and surged ahead.

Maninder inflicted an ALL OUT while Vaibhav Garje and Shrikant Jadhav helped consolidate, giving the Bengal Warriors an 8-point lead after the first ten minutes, with the score reading 13-5. Maninder and co. continued in their merry ways as Vinay, Rajnish and the Titans conceded another ALL-OUT before the end of the first half.

The Warriors continued to pull away with almost every play, and finished the half with 7 tackle points and a 15-point lead, as the score read 25-10 in their favour. The Titans had a mountain to climb.

Early in the second half, the Titans pitched in with a couple of raids but could not build on that as Deepak Hooda joined the party for the Warriors and further stretched the lead. Maninder registered a SUPER TEN with more than 13 minutes still to go, as the Warriors continued to be their relentless self.

With 10 minutes to go, the Titans had a 19-point lead to fight off. Deepak Hooda inflicted another Super Raid as the Warriors continued to pile on the misery. Along expected lines, the Warriors closed out a clinical victory.

20221009-230403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bombay HC rejects Nitesh Rane’s anticipatory bail plea (Ld)

    Delhi: Two groups clash over petty issue, one side records video...

    Ex-Muslim organisation gathers steam in Kerala

    Orissa HC asks tehsildar to plant 50 trees as punishment