The Bengal Warriors registered a hat-trick of victories after demolishing Patna Pirates 54-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav, who scored 12 & 9 points respectively in the match, led the charge for the Bengal raiders and they received ample support from the defenders as well.

Maninder Singh chipped in with a few raids as the Warriors took the lead at 7-5 in the 10th minute. The Warriors further extended their lead to 15-7 as defenders Girish Ernak and Shubham Shinde stepped up their game and a multi-point raid by Maninder Singh helped Bengal inflict an All Out.

Shrikant Jadhav also produced a multi-point raid in the 19th minute as Bengal inched ahead. Another fantastic raid by Maninder Singh allowed the Warriors to inflict another All Out and hold a comfortable lead at 26-11 at the end of the first half.

Sachin pulled off a couple of raids for the Pirates in the second half, but he couldn’t help his team reduce the gap between the two sides.

Maninder Singh continued to pick up raid points as the Warriors led at 32-19 in the 28th minute. Defenders Vaibhav Garje and Girish Maruti Ernak also kept picking up tackle points as Bengal inflicted another All Out in the 31st minute to take a 20-point lead at 39-19, the Patna Pirates informed in a release on Saturday.

Even though the Warriors had a big lead, they didn’t drop their intensity. Manoj Gowda effected a multi-point raid in the 37th minute as Bengal kept moving forward. Soon after, they inflicted another All Out to extend their lead further. The Warriors kept forcing the Pirates to make errors and eventually walked off the mat as deserved winners.

