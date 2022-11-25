INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Manjeet’s super 10 helps Haryana Steelers to big win against Patna Pirates

NewsWire
0
0

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (INAS) The Haryana Steelers put up a clinical performance, especially in the second half, to defeat Patna Pirates 33-23 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Raider Manjeet emerged as the best player for Haryana Steelers with 10 points, while raider Meetu Sharma chipped in with 8 in the game.Sachin and Rohit Gulia picked up a few raid points as the Pirates surged into the lead at 5-2 in the 5th minute. Moments later, Sachin caught Jaideep Dahiya and reduced the Steelers to just two members on the mat.

But Meetu Sharma effected a couple of raids and kept the Haryana side in the game at 5-7. The Steelers tackled Sachin and levelled the scores at 7-7 in the 11th minute.

Thereafter, the two sides kept trading points and were locked at 10-10 in the 17th minute. While Manjeet and Meetu picked up raid points for the Steelers, Gulia kept scoring raid points from the other end as the scoreline read 12-12 at the end of the first half.

Sajin C tackled Meetu and Rohit Gulia caught Manjeet in the opening minutes of the second half as the Pirates inched ahead at 16-12. However, the Steelers tackled Gulia in the 27th minute and stayed in the game at 14-16.

Meetu tried to equalse the score for the Steelers, but Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh tackled him as the Pirates continued to stay in the lead at 17-15.

However, Manjeet pulled off a SUPER RAID in the 33rd minute and helped his team level the scores at 19-19. Moments later, the Steelers inflicted an ALL OUT and took the lead at 23-21.

Manjeet carried out another multi-point raid as the Haryana side attained a four-point lead at 25-21 in the 37th minute. The Steelers inflicted another All-Out just before the final whistle and closed out a comprehensive victory.

20221125-232804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Facebook picks 15 Indian online communities for accelerator programme

    PK meeting Congress leaders even as induction undecided

    Air rescue efforts from Af named ‘Op Devi Shakti’

    Maha suspends ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh