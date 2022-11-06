INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Neeraj controlled the defense unit very well against U Mumba, says Patna Pirates coach Shetty

NewsWire
0
0

The Patna Pirates have attained prime form during the Pune leg, winning three consecutive matches against U.P. Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants and U Mumba respectively.

The Pirates played a close contest for most part of the match against U Mumba, but the Patna Head Coach Ravi Shetty was confident his team would be on the right side of the result, “I was confident that we were going to win the match. We played according to our plans against U Mumba. I discussed each and every situation with the Captain and eventually we succeeded. We definitely want to continue our winning streak.”

Shetty also shed light on the main reason behind Pirates’ success against the Mumbai side, “Our Captain Neeraj Kumar controlled the defense unit very well against U Mumba and that was the main reason behind our team emerging victorious in the end. We’ll make a strategy for Haryana Steelers and look to play according to our plans.”

U Mumba will be looking to bounce back into form when they take on Jaipur in their next match. However, the Pink Panthers are high on confidence after registering a 45-40 victory over Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last game.

The Patna Pirates will be hoping to extend their five-match unbeaten run when they go up against the Haryana Steelers. However, raider Meetu Sharma has been setting the stage on fire for the team from Haryana.

20221106-150006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka Health Minister laments shortage of vascular surgeons in country

    Zakat payments being redirected towards ISIL affiliates

    Two terrorists killed in encounter at J&K’s Kulgam

    Hardly any votes for Unnao rape survivor’s mother, BJP ahead