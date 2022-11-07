INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: No team can win without good defense unit, says Gujarat Giants’ coach Ram Mehar Singh

The Gujarat Giants pulled off a thrilling 46-44 victory over Bengaluru Bulls in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Sunday.

Speaking about their victory, Gujarat Giants’ head coach Ram Mehar Singh said, “If the defense unit doesn’t play well, then no team can win. Our raiders were outstanding, but our defenders also played as a unit against Bengaluru Bulls. If the team plays as one unit, then the side will keep moving forward.”

He added that the players from the vivo Pro Kabaddi League’s NYP Programme have shown a lot of determination to perform in the League.

“The young players are very determined to perform well at this level. There are a lot of players such as Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi K.C.), Bharat (Bengaluru Bulls), Parteek Dhaiya (Gujarat Giants) and Rakesh (Gujarat Giants), who have emerged from the New Young Players (NYP) programme. If the players from the NYP programme are playing in the first seven, then there can be nothing better for any team,” he said.

The Bengal Warriors will be high on confidence after their 45-40 victory over Gujarat Giants, but they will face a string challenge from U.P. Yoddhas’ raider Surender Gill.

