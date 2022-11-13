SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

PKL 9: Our defense unit has improved in last 2-3 matches, says U.P. Yoddhas’ coach

The U.P. Yoddhas registered a comprehensive 41-30 victory over the Telugu Titans in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

Speaking about their victory, U.P. Yoddhas’ Head Coach Jasveer Singh said, “It was a good game for us. The Telugu Titans team has been playing well in their recent matches and Siddharth Desai has made a difference to the side. Our defense unit was making a lot of mistakes earlier, but they have improved in the last two-three matches. Now they are being a bit patient and playing quite well.”

The Head Coach also spoke about the fan support the Yoddhas have received this season, “The fans’ support is very important for any team. Even though Pune is not our home ground, we have still received support here. The fans love Pardeep Narwal so we get a lot of support because of him.”

The Puneri Paltan will be looking to get back into winning ways when they take on the Bengal Warriors on Monday. However, Captain Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav have been in excellent form for the Warriors.

The Haryana Steelers are desperately looking for a victory after facing three straight losses, but the Gujarat Giants’ raiders Rakesh and Chandran Ranjit will pose a strong challenge for the Steelers.

