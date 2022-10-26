INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Our games have been similar to the recent India-Pakistan match, says Haryana Steelers’ coach

Haryana Steelers came roaring back to form after registering a 43-24 victory over Telugu Titans in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking about the victory, the Haryana Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh said, “We have mostly lost close games in this season so far. We could’ve won a lot of those games. We have a well-balanced side so we were confident that we would win this game.”

When asked if the team needs to change anything ahead of the next leg in Pune, the Head Coach said, “We don’t need to change anything. Our matches have been similar to the recent India-Pakistan cricket match. Virat Kohli took India over the line in the last moment, but anyone could’ve won that game. We have also lost games in the last moment.”

Manpreet also said that the team isn’t focussing on the points table, “Things will keep going up and down on the points table. We aren’t focussing on that. We are just looking to give our best possible performance. We’ll look to do even better in Pune.”

The Haryana Steelers defender Joginder Narwal said that the team has learned a lot from the Bengaluru leg, “We learned a lot during our matches in Bengaluru, especially from the narrow losses. And we applied those learnings to clinch a great victory against Telugu Titans. Our coach also keeps telling us to learn from our mistakes and we’ve been trying to do that.”

The Haryana Steelers will be next seen in action against Puneri Paltan at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Friday.

20221026-162203

