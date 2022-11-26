The U.P. Yoddhas and Patna Pirates were engaged in a see-saw battle throughout their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 encounter before the Yoddhas picked up crucial tackle points in the last minute of the match for a 35-33 win at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Pardeep Narwal continued his stupendous form as he racked up 15 points on the night.

The UP Yoddhas inflicted an All-Out in the 8th minute to take a massive lead at 9-2. While Narwal and Rohit Tomar led the charge for the Yoddhas’ raiding unit, Gurdeep and Sumit picked up tackle points for the Yoddhas.

However, Rohit Gulia carried out a couple of raids and kept the Pirates in the game at 6-11 in the 15th minute. Sachin also stepped up his game as the Pirates reduced the Yoddhas to two members on the mat in the 16th minute.

Moments later, the Patna side inflicted an All-Out to take the lead at 12-11. Thereafter, Pardeep Narwal picked up a couple of touchpoints and helped his team regain the lead at 15-14. However, Sachin tackled Gurdeep and equalized the scores at 15-15 at the stroke of half-time.

Narwal continued to showcase top form in the second half and helped his side inch ahead at 18-15 in the 24th minute. The record-breaker pulled off a magnificent multi-point raid in the 27th minute as the Yoddhas inflicted an All-Out to attain a stronghold of the match at 23-17.

The Yoddhas defenders backed up their star raider and helped their side to keep moving forward.

But Rohit Gulia kept the Pirates in the game at 23-26 after effecting a couple of brilliant raids. The Pirates rode on the momentum and inflicted an All-Out in the 33rd minute and trailed by just one point at 26-27. Thereafter, both sides kept trading points and they were locked at 32-32 in the 39th minute.

Sachin picked up a raid point, but Pardeep contributed a bonus point right after as the neck-and-neck battle continued.

However, the Yoddhas managed to carry out crucial tackles against Sachin and Gulia in the last minute of the match, which helped them to clinch a thrilling win in the end.

