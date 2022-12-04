SPORTS

PKL 9: Parteek Dahiya Helps Gujarat Giants Register Come From Behind Victory

NewsWire
0
0

Parteek Dahiya emerged as the best player as Gujarat Giants forged an emphatic comeback to defeat U Mumba 38-36 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Former champions U Mumba held a massive lead in the first half, but Dahiya scored 13 points to help Gujarat win the match.

Pranay Rane picked up a few touchpoints as U Mumba took the lead at 6-3 in the 5th minute. Moments later, Mohit tackled Sandeep and helped his team inflict an All-Out to take a massive lead at 10-4.

Heidarali Ekrami pulled off a Super Raid soon after, catching out Shankar Gadai, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh as the Mumbai side took complete control of the match at 15-4 in the 8th minute. Gujarat’s Rinku Narwal and Sandeep effected tackles, but U Mumba still held the lead at 15-8 in the 12th minute.

Ekrami continued to shine as the Mumbai side continued to forge ahead. However, Rakesh effected a raid and the Giants tackled Guman Singh to stay in the game at 13-18. But, Rahul Sethpal pulled off a Super Tackle in the 20th minute as U Mumba led at 20-13 at the end of the first half.

Parteek Dahiya effected a fantastic raid in the opening minutes of the second half and reduced the U Mumba to just two members on the mat. Moments later, the Giants tackled Kamlesh and inflicted an All-Out to come back into the match at 19-22.

However, Rane pulled off a multi-point lead and ensured that U Mumba stayed in the lead at 24-20. But Parteek Dahiya effected a few raids as the Giants reached within touching distance of U Mumba’s score at 25-26 in the 28th minute. Sourav Gulia tackled Rane soon after and helped Gujarat level the scores at 26-26.

Thereafter, Ashish caught out Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh as U Mumba inched ahead at 29-27 in the 31st minute. However, Gujarat’s Manuj tackled Rane and Shankar Gadai effected a couple of raids as the Giants levelled the scores at 30-30. Thereafter, both sides traded raid for raid and were locked at 32-32 in the 37th minute.

However, Dahiya pulled off a magnificent raid in the 39th minute and helped his team inflict an All-Out and take the lead at 37-34.

The Giants played their cards perfectly in the dying seconds of the match and clinched a thrilling win in the end.

20221204-221601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC T20 rankings: Bhuvneshwar moves up to 16th spot

    Zubimendi signs new Real Sociedad contract amid reported interest from Barcelona

    Shuttlers Chirag-Satwiksairaj go down fighting to Malaysian pair; settle for bronze

    Formula 1: Verstappen wins French Grand Prix from Hamilton after Leclerc...