Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls kept exchanging the momentum throughout their vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 contest, but raider Parteek Dhaiya’s consistent effort helped the Giants register a 46-44 victory here on Sunday. Dhaiya scored a total of 16 points in the match.

Captain Chandran Ranjit picked up a couple of raid points as the Giants took the lead at 5-2 in the 7th minute. Soon after, Rinku Narwal tackled Bharat and reduced the Bulls to three members on the mat.

Thereafter, Parteek Dhaiya pulled off a magnificent raid to help his team inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 12-5. However, Bharat effected a few raids and kept the Bulls in the game at 10-15 in the 16th minute. Bharat kept showcasing top form and eventually the Bulls reduced the Giants to one member on the mat at the stroke of half-time. However, Gujarat had their noses in front at 21-16.

The Bulls inflicted an ALL OUT in the opening minute of the second half and reduced the gap between the two sides significantly. Moments later, Aman tackled Rakesh and Neeraj Narwal effected a raid as Bengaluru levelled the scores at 24-24 in the 24th minute. The Bulls inflicted another ALL OUT in the 29th minute and attained the momentum at 34-29.

However, Parteek Dhaiya effected a multi-point raid and Arkam Shaikh tackled Vikash Kandola as the Giants stayed within touching distance of Bulls’ score at 32-35.

The Gujarat side continued to fight and levelled the scores at 36-36 in the 35th minute. The Giants had a great chance to inflict an all out, but Neeraj Narwal pulled off a magnificent raid to help his team take the lead at 41-38 in the 38th minute.

But soon after, Dhaiya effected a fantastic raid as the Giants inflicted an ALL OUT to inch ahead at 42-41. Gujarat played their cards to perfection in the last couple of minutes and eventually closed out a narrow victory.

