INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan play out a thrilling 34-34 tie

NewsWire
0
0

Puneri Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar came up with a fantastic performance to help his team attain a seven-point lead in the first half. But three-time champions Patna Pirates fought back through raider Sachin’s efforts in the second half and ensured that the game ended in a tie at 34-34.

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat chipped in raids to help Puneri Paltan put their noses in front at 5-3 in the 5th minute. Patna Pirates’ defender Sunil pulled off a couple of fantastic tackles, but Puneri Paltan kept inching forward.

However, the Pirates inflicted an ALL-OUT in the 11th minute to take a three-point lead at 12-9. But, moments later, Puneri Paltan reduced Patna to two members on the mat and regained the lead at 15-13. Soon after, Puneri Paltan’s Alankar Patil tackled Rohit Gulia to carry out an ALL-OUT. The team from Pune rode on the momentum and led comfortably at 23-16 at the end of the first half.

The Pirates showed a bit more urgency in the second half. Sachin chipped in with a couple of raids as the Pirates got closer to Paltan’s score. In the 27th minute, the Patna side effected an ALL OUT and gained the lead at 26-24.

Rohit Gulia pulled off a magnificent raid to help the Pirates widen their lead. However, the Pune side fought back through raids from Akash Shinde and Aslam Inamdar and levelled the scores at 30-30.

Both sides kept winning points in tandem and were locked at 34-34 in the final minute of the match. However, the Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan tread carefully and were satisfied with a tied result in the end.

20221008-211804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TV actress Kajal Pisal bids adieu to Ganpati

    ‘Toolkit’ case: ‘No leakage of info to media’, Centre tells HC

    Bengaluru’s Covid tally crosses 12-lakh mark

    Odisha CM launches unified emergency helpline number ‘112’