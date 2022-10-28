INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers play out thrilling 27-27 tie

In front of their home fans for the first time this season, the Puneri Paltan threatened to win big against the Haryana Steelers. But the Haryana side fought back and eventually tied the match 27-27 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Friday.

The Paltan made an explosive start with Mohit Goyat starting off with a Super Raid. A close review by the Paltan also worked out in their favour, as they had the momentum in their corner, playing at home for the first time this season. Midway through the first half, the Paltans were in control and had a slender 1-point lead, with both sides being watchful in their approach.

Cheered on by the home support, the Paltan raged on as Fazel Atrachali and co tackled emphatically, giving themselves a 3-point lead at 13-10 at the end of the first half.

The Pune team started off the second half on the front foot, attaining an 8-point lead with an All Out. Soon after though, the Steelers went through the gears, with Manjeet taking charge and Mohit chipping in too, cutting down the lead significantly midway through the second half.

The Steelers stayed in the hunt with Manjeet getting an All Out, bringing the difference in points down to 2 in the 36th minute. Soon after Manjeet and Amirhossein Bastami brought the Steelers to level pegging, with just over a minute to go.

The final minutes of the game were rivetting as both teams threw the kitchen sink at each other, but eventually, the sides had to share the spoils with the score 27-27 at the final whistle.

