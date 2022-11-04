INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Sachin leads Patna Pirates to victory over U Mumba

NewsWire
0
0

U Mumba gained the momentum in the first half, but the Patna Pirates fought back in the second half through raider Sachin’s efforts and eventually registered a 34-31 victory over the Mumbai side in a Pro Kabaddi League season 9 match, here on Friday.

Sachin contributed with a total of 12 points in his team’s win at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex.

Raider Sachin led the charge as the Pirates took the lead at 3-1 in the 6th minute. However, Ashish stepped up his game and helped his team level the scores at 3-3. Thereafter, Jai Bhagwan pulled off a stupendous SUPER RAID in the 9th minute to help U Mumba inch ahead at 7-4.

The Mumbai side’s defense unit also backed up their raiders as U Mumba stayed in the lead at 10-8 in the 15th minute. U Mumba tackled Abdul Insamam in the 18th minute and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 16-11. The Mumbai side ended the first half leading at 18-13.

The Pirates showed more determination in the second half and reduced U Mumba to two members on the mat in the 23rd minute. Moments later, Sachin effected a fantastic raid to help his team inflict an ALL OUT and level the scores at 20-20.

Thereafter, both sides kept trading points and played out an even contest. While Sachin kept affecting raids for Patna, Bhagwan kept picking up raid points for U Mumba. However, Sachin pulled off a multi-point raid in the 37th minute and helped his team take the lead at 28-25.

Moments later, the Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT and extended their lead even further. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh carried out a fantastic ankle hold in the last minute as Patna closed out a comprehensive victory.

20221104-215403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SL Navy arrests 3 TN fishermen

    Modi was target of arrested individuals in Patna raids

    UP Anganwadi schools get preschool kits

    Congress prez poll: Voting underway in Telugu states