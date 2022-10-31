INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Sachin’s Scintillating performance powers Patna Pirates to big win against Gujarat Giants

Patna Pirates put up a clinical performance to defeat Gujarat Giants 34-28 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi here on Monday. Sachin emerged as the best player for the Patna side with 13 points in the match.

Sachin picked up a few raid points as the Patna Pirates took the lead at 4-2 in the 6th minute. Rohit Gulia also joined the party and helped the Pirates reduce the Giants to three players on the mat. Soon after, the Patna side inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 10-5 in the 10th minute.

However, moments later, Parteek Dhaiya pulled off a SUPER RAID and kept the Giants in the game. But, Rohit kept picking up raid points as the Pirates attained a stronghold of the match at 15-9.

Thereafter, Sachin effected a multi-point raid in the 16th minute to help Patna widen their lead. The Pirates kept raging on and inflicted another ALL OUT just before half-time to lead at 21-13.

Gulia continued to showcase prime form in the second half as the Patna side dominated the match at 23-15. The Pirates’ defense unit led by Captain Neeraj Kumar backed up their raiders and helped their team to keep moving forward. Gujarat’s Rakesh pulled off a couple of brilliant raids, but he couldn’t help his team catch up with Patna.

