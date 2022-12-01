SPORTS

PKL 9: Steelers look to continue good form as Warriors’ challenge looms

Haryana Steelers will look to continue their winning form when they take on Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Manpreet Singh’s side are currently placed 10th on the League table with 46 points.

Steelers registered a fantastic win against U Mumba in the last game and will be keen on picking up a victory in the next match against Bengal Warriors, who are placed eighth in the League after eight wins. Haryana Steelers defender Mohit Nandal stated that the team is high on confidence at the moment after two victories and will give their best in the next match.

“All the players in the team are really positive after back-to-back victories in the Pro Kabaddi League. We are feeling no pressure and are looking to bring our A game on the mat against Bengal Warriors,” Mohit was quoted as saying in a release on Thursday.

The Haryana defender acknowledged the danger that Bengal Warriors pose and have made plans to counter it in the match.

Nandal remarked, “Our coach Manpreet Singh has made a few strategies for the next game and we will follow them religiously against Bengal. They are a top side and play good Kabaddi as a team but we will push ourselves to the limit to beat them on the mat. Our offence and defence have been working really hard during the practice sessions as per our coaches’ plans.”

Star raiders Manjeet and Meetu have done wonderfully for Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. Manjeet has earned a total of 148 points this season, while Meetu has been able to notch up 128 points. Mohit stated that both players always play responsibly to take the team to victory.

“Manjeet and Meetu are really mature and always take responsibility on the mat. They never shy away from danger during a match which makes them a force to reckon with in the league. We have seen their quality in the League this season and I hope they will be at their best against Bengal as well,” Mohit Nandal concluded.

