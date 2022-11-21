With the help of Narender’s heroics, Tamil Thalaivas attained a comfortable win over Bengal Warriors in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Tamil Thalaivas took a big lead at the end of the first half and maintained it despite Bengal Warriors put up a strong fight in the second half and eventually emerged victorious with 35-30 in the end.

Narender picked up a few raids as the Tamil Thalaivas took the lead at 5-3 in the 4th minute. However, the Warriors tackled Narender soon after and stayed in the game at 5-7.

Ajinkya Pawar stepped up his game and reduced the Warriors to just three members on the mat. Deepak Hooda found it difficult to break the Thalaivas’ defense as the side from Tamil Nadu took a massive lead at 10-5 in the 11th minute.

But, Balaji D and Manoj Gowda carried out a SUPER TACKLE to avoid an all out and reduced the gap between the two sides. Moments later, Gowda effected a fantastic raid as the Warriors reached within touching distance of Thalaivas’ score at 10-11.

However, the team from Tamil Nadu attained the momentum again and inflicted an ALL OUT to take the lead at 17-11 in the 18th minute. The Thalaivas kept raging on and led at 21-13 at the end of the first half.

The Thalaivas’ defense unit led by Captain Sagar tackled Maninder Singh in the opening minutes of the second half as the Tamil side continued to have a stronghold of the match at 22-15. Thereafter, Maninder carried out a couple of brilliant raids, but the Thalaivas still held the lead at 24-20 in the 29th minute.

Narender and Ajinkya Pawar helped the Tamil side extend its lead after picking up successive raids, but moments later, Maninder pulled off a SUPER RAID to keep the Warriors in the game at 25-27.

However, Narender brought the momentum towards the Thalaivas’ side, soon after, with a magnificent two-point raid. The star raider kept picking up points as the side from Tamil Nadu continued to hold the lead at 31-29 in the 38th minute. T

he Warriors threatened to level the score in the last two minutes, but the Thalaivas carried out a SUPER TACKLE in the last minute of the match and sealed the deal in the end.

