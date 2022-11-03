The kabaddi fans in Pune have already been enthralled with 14 blockbuster vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 matches and they will be treated with two more weeks of high-octane action at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.

Ahead of week 2 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League, Mashal Sports, organisers of vivo PKL, conducted a special conference on Thursday, 3 November 2022. The conference was attended by a representative of each of the 12 teams including Neeraj Kumar (Patna Pirates), Shrikant Jadhav (Bengal Warriors), Chandran Ranjit (Gujarat Giants), Mahender Singh (Bengaluru Bulls) and Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, vivo Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan Captain Fazel Atrachali had a special message for the Pune fans, “We have missed the fans in the last three years. It’s very interesting for us to play in front of fans again. There’s no meaning in sport without fans. We play better when the fans cheer for us and they push us to perform better. I am thankful to the fans for coming to the stadium and supporting us.”

U Mumba Captain Surinder Singh spoke about his team’s strengths ahead of the fifth week of vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, “Our defense is our main strength. But, now our raiders are also doing well. In the beginning of the tournament, our raiders weren’t performing up to the mark, but now, they have also started stepping up their game.”

Speaking about the interesting juncture the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 has reached in Pune, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, vivo Pro Kabaddi League said, “The next 35-40 matches are going to very crucial and there’s going to be a lot of movement in the points table, with 9-10 teams participating in that movement. The vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 has been very competitive and it has been great to see the emergence of young talent. Players like Ankush from Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bharat from Bengaluru Bulls and Narender from Tamil Thalaivas are setting the mat on fire with their performances.”

The vivo Pro Kabaddi League players will be next seen in action when Patna Pirates take on U Mumba, Dabang Delhi K.C. face off against Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddhas go up against Puneri Paltan on Friday.

20221103-152008