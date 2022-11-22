SPORTS

PKL 9: Very happy to score 1500 raid points, hoping to get more in this season, says U.P. Yoddhas’ Pardeep Narwal

NewsWire
0
1

Pardeep Narwal broke another record in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League when he became the first player to score 1500 raid points in the history of the tournament during U.P. Yoddhas’ match against Gujarat Giants in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking about achieving the remarkable record, Narwal said, “I knew that I was just 5 points away from achieving the 1500 raid points mark and I was definitely going to score those 5 points in the game against Gujarat. I am really happy to achieve this feat and I’ll definitely try to achieve my target of 1600 raid points this season.”

Narwal, who scored 9 raid points in the match, helped his team win a thriller against the Giants.

Speaking about their 35-31 victory, the U.P. Yoddhas Head Coach Jasveer Singh said, “This was an important match for us and we were under pressure going into the match. We had a ten-point lead at the end of the first half and the Gujarat team was under pressure at that time. Our defense unit should have played with a bit of patience when we had the lead, but they made a few mistakes, which helped Gujarat come back into the game. However, winning a crunch game is a positive sign for us.”

Matches on Wednesday:

The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will be a cracker of a contest as both sides have been in tremendous form. While the Panthers will bank on raider Arjun Deshwal, the Pune side will hope for raider Mohit Goyat to take them over the line.

The Bengaluru Bulls will be hoping to get back into winning ways when they take on the Bengal Warriors, however, raiders Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav will pose a tough challenge to the Bengaluru side.

20221122-145604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    USA wins sixth consecutive women’s team title at Artistic Gymnastics Worlds

    10-man Bayern thrash Stuttgart 4-0

    Premier League: Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham cruise to victory

    Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios possesses an “evil side”, says Stefanos Tsitsipas...