The U Mumba side faced a tough 39-42 loss against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Monday.

However, after noting their mistakes in their previous match, the Mumbai side is already setting its eyes on their next game against Puneri Paltan.

Speaking about the Maharashtra Derby, U Mumba Coach Anil Chaprana, “We are taking on Puneri Paltan in our next match. We’ll definitely prepare well for that match and try to put up a good performance. The Puneri Paltan have three really good raiders in Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. Their defense unit is also good and the team has been performing well in the tournament.”

U Mumba Captain Surinder Singh also shared thoughts about his team’s next encounter, “We have played a match with Pune before in the tournament. It was a close match and we lost by two points in the end. We have a fair idea about how the team plays. Our coach will make a plan for us and we will look to execute it on the mat. The Pune side will have great support from the fans in the stadium, but we will also have our fans in the stadium as we are a team from Maharashtra.”

Matches on Wednesday:

The Haryana Steelers will be desperate for a victory when they take on the Bengaluru Bulls, but the Haryana side will face stiff competition from Bulls’ raiders Bharat and Vikash Kandola.

The Tamil Thalaivas defeated Puneri Paltan 35-34 in a thrilling match in their last encounter on 6 November 2022. The Puneri Paltan have an excellent chance to redeem themselves when they face off against the Tamil Thalaivas again on Wednesday.

