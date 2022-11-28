Patna Pirates’ Iranian defender Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh has emerged as the best defender in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 having earned 65 tackle points in 16 matches so far.

He also set the record for the most tackle points in a single game when he racked up 16 points against Dabang Delhi K.C. earlier this month.

Chiyaneh, who is playing his second season, expressed that his self-confidence has risen in this edition, “I have always trained hard during on and off-season. I focus more on fitness during the off-season. But I feel more confident this season. My first PKL season was very hard for me. But now, I know how all the raiders play.”

Chiyaneh also confidently said that he will go on to become the best defender ever in PKL,

“I would definitely like to be a part of the gold medal-winning team at the Asian Games next year and also become the best defender in vivo PKL history and I am confident that I will achieve this feat,” he was quoted as saying in a release on Monday.

When asked about how he stumbled upon the sport of kabaddi, the all-rounder said, “I have been playing kabaddi for eleven years. I used to play football before I started playing kabaddi. One of my friends after playing a Junior Asian Kabaddi Championship came and told me that I should play kabaddi. I didn’t know anything about kabaddi at that time. My friend told me that I have a good physique for kabaddi and then introduced me to the sport.”

Chiyaneh also shared his interests off the mat, “The off-season is a fun time for me, but I ensure I practice every day. I also travel a lot when I am not playing in vivo PKL. I’ve gone to Turkey & Dubai and I travel within Iran as well. I am also a foodie. Irani food is very delicious. My favourite is Ghormeh Sabzi. I also watch movies and listen to music. My favourite Hindi film is PK because I like Aamir Khan.”

