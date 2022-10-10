INDIASPORTS

PKL: Anything can happen untll last minute, says Bengaluru Bulls’ coach Randhir Singh

After registering a thrilling victory against Puneri Paltan on Sunday, the Bengaluru Bulls head coach Randhir Singh said that in Kabaddi anything can happen until the last minute.

The Bulls had a comfortable 14-point lead at the end of the first half, but then, the Puneri Paltan fought valiantly and almost snatched victory. The Bengaluru Bulls eventually emerged as winners with the score line reading 41-39.

Speaking about the match, the Bengaluru Bulls Head Coach Randhir Singh said, “This is kabaddi. Anything can happen until the last whistle is blown. Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde played very well. When we were leading, we thought of slowing the game down. This strategy worked for a while, but then, after some time, it started backfiring and allowed Puneri to make a comeback in the match.”

Earlier on Sunday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, Arjun Deshwal put up a brilliant performance with 17 points to help Jaipur Pink Panthers defeat Patna Pirates 35-30. When asked about his performance, Deshwal said, “I am happy with my performance, but we still have a long way to go. This is a long tournament. We wanted to correct the mistakes we made in our last match and devised our plans accordingly.”

The kabaddi fever will continue on Tuesday with Haryana Steelers taking on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match and Patna Pirates facing off against Telugu Titans.

The Haryana Steelers got off to a great start in the tournament with a comprehensive 41-33 victory over Bengal Warriors on Saturday. They will be looking to continue their great form, however, Tamil Thalaivas’ raider Narender will pose a tough challenge for the Haryana side.

The Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans will be raring to take on each other as both are yet to register a victory in the tournament.

