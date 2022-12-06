SPORTS

PKL: Parteek Dahiya’s 17-point game powers Giants to huge win over Telugu Titans, keeps them in contention for playoffs

The Gujarat Giants registered a hugely valuable 44-30 win over the Telugu Titans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday to stay in contention for the vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 9 playoffs.

Parteek Dahiya (17 points) and Dong Geon (9 points) emerged as the stars for the Giants on the night.

The Giants needed a win to stay in contention for the playoffs and they kicked off with a series of raid points. The Giants’ raider duo of Parteek Dahiya and Dong Geon kept the scoreboard rolling at regular intervals to ensure they constantly stayed in the lead. They inflicted the first ALL OUT on the Titans within the first 10 minutes, to take a 13-4 lead.

The Titans clawed their way back into the game, and with nothing to play for, constantly nibbling away at the Giants defence. They even came close to getting an all out of their own, a SUPER TACKLE by Dong Geon on K Hanumanthu ensuring the Giants didn’t leak too many points. However, Dahiya’s raiding remained a constant threat, enough to keep the Giants safe as they went into halftime leading 21-12.

Despite having nothing to play for, the Titans roared back in the second half, inflicting an ALL OUT of their own, to cut the lead down to six. Almost immediately though the Giants hit back. A SUPER RAID by Dahiya put the Giants firmly back in control again. That raid propelled another period of dominance for the Giants who inflicted a second ALL OUT soon after.

Dahiya remained the Giants’ chief threat, and with ten minutes still remaining had already amassed 17 points in the game. With the Titans closing in on yet another all out it took a pair of SUPER TACKLES by Parvesh Bhainswal to keep the Titans in the game.

However, it was too big a mountain to climb for the Titans as the Giants closed out a crucial victory in the end.

