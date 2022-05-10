Leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed 4/24, and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (2/7) and Yash Dayal (2/24) complemented his efforts as Gujarat Titans bundled out Lucknow Super Giants for 82 in 13.5 over to script a 62-run victory in a low-scoring encounter in IPL 2022 and clinched their berth in the playoffs.

Rashid Khan and the Gujarat bowlers got into the act after Shubman Gill (63 not out) struck a fighting half-century to help Gujarat Titans reach 144/4 in 20 overs, a score that turned out to be enough on a pitch on which the ball was gripping and coming off slow.

Gujarat bowlers sent down some good line and length and struck at regular intervals as Lucknow Super Giants never recovered from the blows as they slumped to a big defeat.

Rashid Khan claimed his first four-fer in IPL 2022 as he claimed the wickets of Deepak Hooda (27), Krunal Pandya (5), Ayush Badoni (8) and Jason Holder (1) in 3.5 overs.

The leg-spinner from Afghanistan got into the act after pacers Mohammed Shami, who again got Lucknow skipper and his India teammate K.L Rahul (8) cheaply, and Yash Dayal sent back Quintan de Kock (11) and debutant Karan Sharma (4) to reduce Lucknow Super Giants to 33/3 in 6th over.

Rashid enticed Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni to step out of the crease and Wriddhiman Saha got the bails off in a flash to leave the batsmen stranded in no-man’s land. He then bamboozled Jason Holder with a well-disguised leg-break and the West Indies batter just missed it and was rapped on his back leg.

In between, Marcus Stoinis was run-out going for a non-existent second run and Lucknow were down to 70/8. Deepak Hooda, who had held one end up till now, tried to give Rashid the charge in a desperate attempt but his sweep shot ballooned high for keeper Wriddhiman Saha to complete a well-judged catch.

Avesh Khan struck two successive sixes off Rashid Khan before he was given out caught behind on DRS after Saha convinced Hardik Pandya to go to the video umpire, who detected a faint edge.

Lucknow thus slumped to their lowest total of IPL 2022 and the first below-hundred score of the event as Gujarat Titans emerged deserved winners.

Earlier, Gill waged a lone battle as other Gujarat batters found the going tough against a disciplined LSG bowling attack after skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first. Pandya wanted to test his batters’ ability to set up a good total. Tested they were but while Gill passed that test in flying colours, others failed to rise to the occasion.

20220510-233232