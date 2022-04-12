INDIA

Placed under house arrest, claims Mehbooba Mufti

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that she has been placed under house arrest and prevented from visiting the family of a Kashmiri Pandit attacked in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Taking to Twitter she alleged that the government was spreading propaganda against the mainstream political parties and the majority population of Kashmir about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

She also posted a photo of a police vehicle at the gate of her residence on the Gupkar road in Srinagar.

“Placed under house arrest today because I wanted to visit the family of the Kashmiri pandit attacked in Shopian. GOI wilfully spreads fake propaganda about Kashmiri mainstream & muslims responsible for pandit exodus & doesn’t want this fake divisive narrative to be exposed,” Mufti tweeted.

“Doesn’t take a genius to figure out who will benefit politically by deepening mistrust & sowing seeds of division & hatred.”

