New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANSlife) Ageing is a unique experience that allows life to come a full circle. You get to give back to the community and at the same time, you let the heart in you live again by experiencing each day as it comes. The beauty of travelling in your silver years is that you become a child once again and realise your dream of being free-spirited. What a perfect time and age to take that voyage when all you want to do is travel comfortably, eat good, stay away from the crowd, explore, and enjoy.

Seniors can travel to some of these handpicked destinations for a well-deserved holiday, shared by MP Deepu, Co-Founder & COO, Senior World.

Varanasi – Sarnath

A trip to this magical city, Varanasi is an experience in itself. One of the oldest cities in India, this place boasts life-changing perspectives. There are more than 100 ghats in Varanasi but some of the most visited ones include Manikarnika and Assi Ghat. Strolling on the ghats, watching the sunrise on a boat ride in the Ganges or simply observing the rituals on the ghat in this city of lights, will mesmerise you.

Due to its proximity to Varanasi and its rich culture, Sarnath is a must-visit. Sarnath is the place where Gautam Buddha preached his first sermon. It is just 10 Km away from Varanasi. Archaeological museums, Stupas and Monasteries are some of the major attractions in Sarnath.

Jaisalmer

The royal dessert city of India also known as the golden city, Jaisalmer’s charm lies in the grandeur and glory of its forts and palaces. With the massive sand dunes on one hand and the colourful bazaars on the other, this trip will fill you with rich cultural heritage. The visit to the wondrous Thar desert along with exciting adventure sports, desert safaris, and delectable cuisines will keep you going! Parasailing and quad biking in sand dunes in Jaisalmer are some offbeat activities to experience.

Munnar

The most picturesque hill station in Southern India, Munnar offers a perfect getaway for pleasant weather, verdant valleys, virgin forests, savannah, rolling hills, streams, waterfalls, winding walkways and lush tea and spice plantations. Trekking, camping, and staying in a treehouse are some of the activities to explore for a surreal experience. August receives a good amount of rainfall which enhances the spectacular beauty of this hill station in Kerala to another level, making it an ideal holiday spot.

Singapore

One of the safest places to visit in the world, Singapore is a small country with a high level of law and order. It is also one of the most senior citizen-friendly countries in the world. Singapore is a melting pot of different cultures, cuisines, and ethnicities. A spotlessly clean country, it offers numerous choices to its visitors from art galleries, museums, and top-notch shopping centres to vast green spaces.

The best way to travel around Singapore is by its mass transit system. The modern transport system covers the entire island with a network of light and clean and speedy underground rail lines. These railways are the best

way to get around the country for older travellers, as all of the stations and trains are operational with accessibility features like lifts, escalators, ramps and handrails.

Some of the senior-friendly activities that can be enjoyed in Singapore are Sentosa view via cable cars, flyer capsules to enjoy the night skyline, river cruise at Marina Bay and nature outings at Gardens by the bay.

Maldives

The picture-perfect destination with striking blue waters, alabaster white sand beaches and mesmerising sunsets dipping into the horizon, the spectacular beauty of the Maldives is something to behold. The island nation is popular with seniors looking to explore the depths of the sea on a snorkelling excursion.

Those seeking relaxation can unwind at one of the island spas in this archipelagic state situated in the Indian Ocean known best for its luxurious water villas. The majority of the resorts and hotels in the Maldives offer Indian food.

The excellent ferry and seaplane transport system of Maldives can be availed at a cost to visit the other islands near the Maldives.

Plan your vacation to any one of these best spots in India or Asia. SeniorWorld offers safe travel packages to enjoy a comfortable stay. So, get going and enjoy your second innings this senior citizens day.

