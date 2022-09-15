WORLD

Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin becomes most tracked flight ever

NewsWire
0
0

The plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has broken records to become the most-tracked flight ever, according to an aviation tracker website.

The website, Flightradar 24, said that about five million people followed along online as the late Queen was flown from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday, CNN reported.

That number is derived from two sources — 4.79 million people who followed the flight’s journey on Flightradar24’s website and mobile app, plus an additional 296,000 who tracked the plane on YouTube.

That smashes the previous record, achieved just last month during US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan.

Her plane’s journey to Taipei was tracked by about 2.9 million people, CNN quoted the website as saying.

The Royal Air Force plane carrying the Queen spent an hour and 12 minutes in flight.

It landed at RAF Northolt, a military station about six miles from Heathrow Airport in London.

From Northolt, the Queen’s coffin was taken to Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, the coffin was be escorted to Westminster Hall, Parliament, where the Queen will lie in state until her funeral on September 19 in Westminster Abbey, CNN reported.

Before Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, the most popular flight search on Flightradar24 was Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s flight back to Russia, where he was going to be put in prison upon arrival in 2021.

20220915-153605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hanoi to again suspend in-store services of restaurants, salon

    Lekhi, UN Deputy Secretary-General discuss regional issues

    S.Korean military to study issues on transgender soldiers

    Ukrainian Prez backs diplomatic solution to conflict with Russia