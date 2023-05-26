A door of a passenger plane opened right before landing in South Korea’s Daegu International Airport on Friday, leaving several people on board with breathing difficulties, officials said.

After departing from Jeju Island, the Asiana Airlines flight was on its way to Daegu, 237 km southeast of Seoul, when the door suddenly opened at 12.45 p.m. (local time), Yonhap News Agency quoted the airport officials as saying.

None of the 194 people aboard fell out of the plane or were hurt, but some panicked passengers showed symptoms of breathing difficulty and were taken to a hospital right after landing.

No other damage was reported.

According to an airline official, a passenger sitting near the exit said he touched the door lever.

20230526-124802