New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANSlife) Amidst hectic lifestyles and tight work schedules, there’s hardly any time to rest and recharge. While “vacation” may be the first thing that comes to your mind to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, think again.

Does a vacation really allow you to disconnect or do you feel like needing a vacation from your vacation?

If the latter is your answer, what you need is a wellness vacation. According to Dr Deepak Mittal, Founder of Solis Wellness Retreat travelling for self-care is on the rise and wellness tourism now accounts for $639 billion in tourism globally. While a wellness vacation can certainly do wonders for your body and mind, there are quite a few things you need to know to make your getaway a truly relaxing one.

Type of Self-Care Activities: To make the most of your wellness vacation, it is important for you to first choose the type of self-care activities that you would prefer. It can be emotional, physical, spiritual, social or sensory. Certain wellness retreats may focus on conscious awakening, mindfulness, meditation and beach walks; others on spiritual and holistic activities. This can also include the ancient practice of yoga. Sensory self-care activities like meditation or time spent in nature can help calm the mind and attain inner peace. Other wellness getaways focus more on fitness which includes gym workouts, high-intensity exercise and special dietary needs.

Varying Durations: Are you looking for a week-long wellness vacation or an extended stay? Well, the good news is that the majority of wellness retreats offer programmes of different durations. You can opt for one that lasts for 2/3 days or even go on a month-long retreat. However, if you want to feel fully rejuvenated and recharged, at least a week-long wellness retreat would be ideal.

Scheduled Activities: Most wellness retreats are structured around a schedule that includes different activities every day. The schedule indicates times for waking up, activities and meals are served and teachings offered. The schedule is integral to the practice of the wellness retreat. As such, it can teach you about yourself, help develop your inner strengths and help you feel content. Participating in the schedule helps you get insight into beliefs, attitudes, motivations and feelings that can go unseen if you are free of any timetable. However, there are other types of wellness vacations as well where you can pick and choose to go with your own flow.

Learn New Skills: Wellness retreats aren’t just about relaxation and engaging in a healthier lifestyle. They are also the perfect places where you can learn a new skill. New skills can vary from yoga, meditation, mindfulness, physical activities, and more. The majority of retreats provide access to highly trained professionals who support you on your wellness journey. These individuals help you learn new skills and enter a world of self-exploration with various types of practices.

As you can see from the above-mentioned points, there are quite a few things to consider before you start your wellness journey. To make it a life-changing event and also a refreshing vacation you’ll never forget, choose carefully. We are sure, the benefits will be endless.

