Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government is aiming to set up 60,000 model Anganwadi centres in the coming times.

Sarma said that Assam currently has 4,000 model Anganwadi centres and in coming years, another 2,000 such centres would be built.

“We aim to have 60,000 model Anganwadi centres in Assam, each built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh,” Chief Minister said.

While Assam is going to have 100 new model schools in the upcoming days, the foundation stones of which were laid by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, Sarma asserted this will check the high drop-out rates among the tea tribe community children in the state.

Stressing the contribution done by his government, Sarma said that a total of 27 seats in the 9 medical colleges of the state have been reserved for candidates belonging to the tea tribe communities.

“There are plans in place for a high school for every four tea gardens and a graduation college for every 15 tea gardens”, he added.

Moreover, Sarma expressed his confidence that several highway projects that were inaugurated by President Murmu during her visit will boost road connectivity across the state.

