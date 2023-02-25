INDIA

Planning to get weapons training in Pak, 2 youths land in Delhi Police net

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two radicalised youths, who were planning to cross the border and get weapons training in Pakistan, an officer said on Saturday.

The officer also said that the arrest of the two youths has exposed the sinister design of Pakistan-based terror operatives coaxing Indian youth for weapons training in that country.

The accused have been identified as Khalid Mubarak Khan (21), a resident of Thane, Maharashtra, and Abdullah alias Abdur Rehman (26), a resident of Kaliakulla, Tamil Nadu.

The officer said that both the accused persons were getting directions from a handler based in Pakistan and were planning to go to that country for weapons training by illegally crossing the border.

Two pistols along with 10 bullets, one knife and one wire cutter were recovered from the possession of the duo.

According to the police, the Special Cell was working on inputs that youths are being radicalised by Pakistan-based handlers over social media and are given directions to initially receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India.

“On February 14, specific inputs were received that some radicalised persons, having allegiance to a terror module, will come to Delhi from Mumbai to carry out some illegal activity. From Delhi, they would go to Pakistan for weapons training with the help of their Pakistan-based handler,” said Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

The inputs also revealed that the duo has sophisticated illegal arms and will arrive near Ring Road on the rear side of Red Fort.

“A police team was formed and both the accused were apprehended in a swift operation,” Singh said.

