Planning your next escape to Switzerland?

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANSlife) Switzerland has something for everyone! Don’t just dream about a vacation after travel restrictions open, plan ahead for your next escape. With snowy alps, beautiful lakes and gorgeous architecture, Switzerland will leave you with a suitcase full of memories!

For crazy adventure junkies

Interlaken, a Swiss town nestled between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, is known as Europe’s top adventure sport destination. It is located at Bernese Oberland in the shadow of three of the highest peaks in the Alps- Eiger, Monch and Jungfrau. With activities ranging from SkyDiving to Skiing, Interlaken is a haven for adventure enthusiasts.

We recommend skydiving- a notch above gliding on the adventure scale. The rush of jumping from an aircraft and plummeting towards the ground at 200 Km/hr is like no other. Add to that the stunning landscape of the town, makes skydiving in Interlaken – a once in a lifetime experience.

gorge on amazing cheese, chocolates and everything in between!

There is something about food that binds people together! Get your group to indulge in some of the best cuisine in the city of Zurich. Add Confiserie Sprungli to your must visit list to get the best swiss chocolates, or walk down the quaint lanes of Old Town till you find Le Dezaley, known for its fondue. For vegetarians, Hiltl is one of the best known meat-free restaurants which offers Indian options on its menu.

A day of wine tasting

Swiss wine is one of Switzerland’s best-kept secrets. Very few people realise that apart from chocolates and cheese, Switzerland is a fascinating winemaking country. Every canton (county) in Switzerland has their own vineyard that produces a diverse variety of wine, usually consumed domestically. Travel with your gang via the Golden Pass Panoramic Train that offers a mesmerizing view of mountains, overlooking lakes on your way to UNESCO-listed Lavaux terraces.

Roadtripping just got better

Switzerland has some of the best and cleanest networks of roads! A few years ago, the Swiss put together a map of the most pleasant ways through the country which is called the Grand Tour route. The route covers 1600km and takes you through five alpine passes and along 22 lakes! From Palm-lined lakeshores to sparkling glaciers, from medieval villages to buzzing cities- The Grand Tour of Switzerland packs in an incredible number of sights.

Take the train across the Alps

Visit Zermatt, a quaint village that lies at the foot of the world famous Matterhorn peak in Switzerland, in case you wish to take a stroll and go for a lunch with a stellar view. Getting from one place to another is super easy here – trains are on time on all routes always. The Glacier Express is one of Europe’s most scenic train journeys that starts and ends in two of Switzerland’s best-known mountain resorts – Zermatt and St Moritz. With burnt orange and flaming yellows in Autumn, lush green in summers and a stark cover of white in winters – this view is just amazing. Get on board – It’s safe, it’s convenient and so worth it!

Cruise on Swiss lakes

Lake Lucerne is a delightful destination for a group! You can sit and relax at one of the many lakeside cafes or Travel via the Gotthard Panorama Express and experience history as you board a steamboat and glide across Lake Lucerne while enjoying the past mystical coves and picturesque countryside. Don’t forget to try out some fun water activities such as Wakeboarding, Paddle boarding or even Kayaking. The boats often stop near railway stations, and you can travel free with your Swiss Travel Pass. So get those sunnies ready and enjoy your trip on the lake!

