The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said the killing of Rahul Bhat, a state government employee, by terrorists was a part of their plan to push the Kashmiri Pandits out of the valley, which will be defeated.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) was speaking to the protesting Kashmiri Pandits in Budgam district and urged them not to fall prey to the militant designs to leave the Valley.

“This is the plan of the militants and their masters across and this has to be foiled by all means,” the IGP said.

He assured the Pandit community of every help and promised them better and enhanced security cover in the days ahead.

He added that the shortcomings in the security grid will be addressed very soon and at the same time terrorism would be eradicated.

The Kashmiri Pandit community has been protesting continuously for the last six days against the killing of their colleague last week.

Assuring the protesters, the IGP said, “Everyone including police, army and even local people will have to fight against terrorism.

“I urge the protesters not to do anything that will make our enemy successful. To push you out of Kashmir is the plan of militants and their masters which has to be foiled you and us collectively.”

He said attacking the Kashmiri Pandit community is a ploy to drive them out of Kashmir which will never be allowed to succeed.

